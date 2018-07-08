Skip navigation!
No Shampoo Tips
Beauty
The Best Dry Shampoos, Period
by
Lexy Lebsack
More from No Shampoo Tips
Beauty
Goop's New Salt Scrub Made My Hair Look Better Than Ever
Megan Decker
Jul 8, 2018
Beauty
6 Gentle Cleansers That'll Make You Rethink Your Hair Routine
With scalp facials and exfoliators, sheet masks, and cooling leave-ins on the menu, the options for hair maintenance are more comprehensive than ever. But
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Micellar Dry Shampoo Might Be The Best Beauty Invention Of 2018
I wouldn't consider myself a fitness enthusiast, but last week, in a vain attempt to simultaneously kick-start some semblance of an exercise routine and
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Joe Keery Just Revealed The Reason His Hair Always Looks So Good
When Joe Keery signed on for the role of villian-turned-hearthrob-turned-hero Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, he probably had no idea that he would
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
This Baby's Hair Routine Is More Extensive Than Most Adults
Would you ever expect an 11-month old baby to endure an even longer hair routine than you do? No, of course not. Most kids at that age don't even have
by
Samantha Sasso
Hair
No Shower, No Prob: 6 Ways To Skip Shampoo
The music-festival circuit can be a pretty magical experience. Crop tops, temp tats, nonstop access to our favorite artists from Friday through
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
The Unexpected Way To Get Clearer Skin
Every time I read something about the “no ‘poo movement,” I admit that I have trouble keeping a straight face. It’s really just a cheeky way of
by
Indie Lee
Hair
We Used Cleansing Conditioners For A Week, Here's What Happened
Cleansing conditioners: You've probably heard of them at one point or another, as they've gained mass popularity over the past couple of years. What
by
Taylor Bryant
Hair
We Should Apparently Shampoo More
If you're anything like most of the world, you've probably heard your hairdresser/a magazine/a BFF tell you that you should not wash your hair every day.
by
Phillip Picardi
Hair
Skipping Shampoo Could Give You Amazing Hair
The no-shampoo method is also referred to as co-washing or conditioner washing. Sometimes it's even called the curly girl method (CG) form Curly Girl: The
by
Naturally Curly
Beauty
Why You Should Condition Before Even Getting In The Shower
Can you imagine life without conditioner? Yeah, we can’t either. Going sans conditioner is similar to heading to a sample sale without cash. Okay,
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Hair
Connie Britton Is On Board The No-Shampoo Train
If we had just 10 seconds with Connie Britton, we know exactly how we'd spend them: grilling her about her famous honey-colored hair. To call her a
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
The Great No-Shampoo Experiment
Talk to any woman today about her hair-cleansing routine and she is bound to have some very strong feelings on the subject of how often to wash and with
by
Kristin Booker
Hair
One Writer Breaks Down The Real Deal On Ditching Shampoo
Recently, we learned that you all have serious opinions about washing (or, more accurately, not washing) your hair when we wrote about a blogger who
by
Tara Rasmus
Hair
Real Girl, Real Beauty: A Stylish Approach To Au Naturel
In an age of beauty "fixes" that claim to alter everything from your eye color to your hair type, it's always refreshing to see a girl who embraces her
by
Megan McIntyre
Hair
We've Finally Been Convinced To Give Up Our Shampoo
It seems like an incredible act of mind-over-body magic, but I'm beginning to be convinced that believing your hair doesn't need a frequent
by
Connie Wang
