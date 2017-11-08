Joe Keery Just Revealed The Reason His Hair Always Looks So Good

When Joe Keery signed on for the role of villian-turned-hearthrob-turned-hero Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, he probably had no idea that he would also become an instant hair icon. The star's pompadour evolved into a huge mullet in season 2, and the internet couldn't get enough.
Since then, in addition to answering interview questions about Demogorgons and his love-triangle with Nancy and Jonathan, Keery gets a hell of a lot of inquiries about his hair. People want to know the exact products he uses to get it so voluminous, whether his on-screen routine matches his regimen off-screen, and now exactly how often he washes it. Not even Lauren Conrad got this many questions about her hair when she was on The Hills.
During a recent interview on Good Mythical Morning, the hosts brought up the subject again — asking Keery to reveal the secret behind his "intimidating" hair. (Sorry Dacre Montgomery, but Billy Hargrove's mullet just doesn't compare.) His simple reply: "Just getting up in the morning, having the windows down if you drive, not washing your hair as much as you’d think." He continues, "You gotta extend the shelf life, do you know what I mean?" (We know for a fact that there's a little more to it than that, but we appreciate the shout-out to second-day hair nonetheless.)
Kerry then asked the host if he could guess when he last washed his hair. "I'd say you're three days in from a wash," the host said. "You're about right on that," Keery confirmed. His hairstylist told us that dirty hair was the secret to getting his famous look just right on screen, too. Well that, and a lot of hair wax.
