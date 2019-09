Joe Keery Just Revealed The Reason His Hair Always Looks So Good

During a recent interview on Good Mythical Morning , the hosts brought up the subject again — asking Keery to reveal the secret behind his "intimidating" hair. (Sorry Dacre Montgomery, but Billy Hargrove's mullet just doesn't compare.) His simple reply: "Just getting up in the morning, having the windows down if you drive, not washing your hair as much as you’d think." He continues, "You gotta extend the shelf life, do you know what I mean?" (We know for a fact that there's a little more to it than that , but we appreciate the shout-out to second-day hair nonetheless.)