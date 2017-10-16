6 of 10

Claire and Jamie make a modern marriage (through light S&M).

Season 1, Episode 8: "The Reckoning"



If we thought Jamie was the perfect husband in Episode 7, then this episode reminded us that he's still a 17th-century Scotsman, with 17th-century conceptions of how a wife should obey her husband. Jamie thinks he has to "punish" Claire for putting everyone in danger, so he beats her with his belt. She responds by withholding sex. After a while of this, Jamie's so thirsty that he almost cheats on Claire with Laoghaire (Nell Hudson), who'd been crushing on Jamie for ages.



It's at that moment that Jamie knows he has to go back to Claire. When he does, she has her own punishment. “If you ever raise a hand to me again, James Fraser,” Claire said while on top of him, “I will cut your heart out and have it for breakfast."