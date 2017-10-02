It happened on Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire's (Caitriona Balfe) wedding night – the moment I knew Outlander was unequivocally the sexiest show on television. On their first evening together, Jamie and Claire come together in a way that's sweet and intimate, but also absolutely a bodice-ripping romance novel come to life. Unlike other "sexy" shows on TV, which are sexy in the sense that women walked around naked (cough, Game of Thrones), Outlander was exactly what I wanted to see, kilts, cunnilingus, and all.
How did Outlander create a show that so expertly catered to women's tastes? A show in which the woman steered the sexual encounter, based on her own preferences? A show where men uttered sexily arrogant lines such as, “I said I was a virgin, not a monk. If I need guidance, I’ll ask?" By having women in the writing room, of course, who can argue and refine each scene based on their own preferences.
“We’re so used to seeing women being objectified, as objects of desire of men, but it’s rare when you see a woman owning her sexuality, directing it, orchestrating the sequence of events," Balfe, who plays Claire, told Vulture.
As a result of the women in the writers room and the women on screen dictating what they want, fans of Outlander have received some incredible sex scenes. Here are our favourites.
