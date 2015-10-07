Lady Gaga is a larger-than-life superstar, but that doesn't mean the singer-actress-fashion plate can't enjoy some ordinary guilty pleasures, just like the rest of us. Case in point: She watches shows like Dateline and Snapped. No, really.
The American Horror Story: Hotel star stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where she talked about her love for all things unsettling, from horror flicks to real-crime television shows. (She even gave a shout-out to critical darling The Jinx.)
Gaga said she is fascinated by the female killers on shows like Snapped (who, she joked, tend to get caught because they accidentally bought their murder weapon with their Costco card) because "they believe so much in their need to kill to survive."
"Dangerous things in horror relaxes me," she told Fallon, noting that they freak out her fiancé Taylor Kinney. The horror-friendly Gaga — who said she "would have been one of Hitchcock's groupies" and likened watching a slasher movie to having "a nice cup of tea" — says she "loves the art of darkness." (No surprise, really, to anyone who saw her creepy/cool "Applause" video.)
Alright, so, scary movie/TV show fest at Gaga's this Halloween, right? Until then, watch Lady Gaga's chat with Jimmy Fallon from Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show.
