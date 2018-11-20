It was difficult to miss the fanfare, but Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday took place this last weekend. The special anniversary, honoring Steamboat Willie's premiere on November 18, 1928, has seen a myriad of television programs, an interactive art exhibit, and fun food products, but the anniversary's crowning achievement has been the countless fashion collaborations honoring the cartoon character's milestone.
Whether you're nine or ninety, into Gucci or H&M, Disney's captured just about everyone in the fashion sphere with it's sartorial magic. Karen Walker, Rag & Bone, Gap; many of our favorite brands have made public declarations of their love (nostalgic or current) for the mouse with dedicated collections. Chaos Magazine recently even got some of fashion's most prominent faces — Gigi, Bella, and Virgil Abloh, and Karl (yes, that Karl) — in on the ordeal.
But Disney saved its best for last, keeping its final collab under tight wraps. Closing out the prolonged season of Mickey The True Original collections was a brand almost as internationally ubiquitous as the mouse himself - Swatch. For its birthday contribution, Swatch partnered with the popular British artist Damien Hirst, to create two limited edition watches. Using the backdrop of the Swatch Art Peace Hotel in Shanghai, the art-inspired watches were fittingly unveiled alongside original artworks, all inspired by Mickey of course, from the hotel's ten artists-in-residence.
Avid Disney fashion fans may recognize the watches' iconic colorful spot design from Hirst's popular 2012 painting, Mickey. The artwork was later used as a t-shirt print in 2014 for a Marc Jacobs x Damien Hirst collab to benefit the U.K. based charity, Kids Company. Four years later, Disney and Hirst are reviving the painting with the cute addition of Mickey's arms cleverly used as watch hands.
The Spot Mickey watch, a sport band that uses Mickey's famous red, black, and yellow color palette, is only being issued at 1,999 pieces while the Mirror Spot Mickey watch, which plays heavily on the spot design, is being issued at 19,999 pieces. Calling the collection limited edition isn't a hyperbole.
While already sold out online, you can find the special edition watches in limited quantities at select Swatch stores around the world.