But Disney saved its best for last, keeping its final collab under tight wraps. Closing out the prolonged season of Mickey The True Original collections was a brand almost as internationally ubiquitous as the mouse himself - Swatch. For its birthday contribution, Swatch partnered with the popular British artist Damien Hirst , to create two limited edition watches. Using the backdrop of the Swatch Art Peace Hotel in Shanghai, the art-inspired watches were fittingly unveiled alongside original artworks, all inspired by Mickey of course, from the hotel's ten artists-in-residence.