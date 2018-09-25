Did You Catch The Hidden Mickey At Gucci's Spring Show?

On Monday, Michele took that appreciation one step further. In celebration of Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday this November, handbags shaped like the icon's head (including those ears, of course) were sent down the spring 2019 runway. For any other show, their appearance might have felt surprising. But at Gucci, it was just one of many moments — like Jane Birkin performing live, a cockatoo sitting eerily still perched on a model's shoulder, bedazzled jock straps, among many others.