Oh Yes, Disney x Coach Is Back — & This Time, It's Super Affordable

As for Disney, it's been seeing a new market in millennials willing to dish out for luxury goods. From a Kenzo x The Jungle Book collection to Marc Jacobs' sweatshirts to Minnie Mouse's impressive resume of custom designed looks , luxury Disney fashion is proving itself to be the "it" thing. Even Vevers understands the love for Disney in the current marketplace. "I didn't go [to the Disney parks] as a kid so I watched the films and I remember going to the cinema to see the animated films so obviously...and I think that's why I love to go today. I get really excited and when I walk into the park, it's like this moment of escapism and joy." And in case you were wondering if the greater population is willing to shell out a large chunk of cash on a designer Donald Duck sweatshirt, the answer is yes. Vevers shed some of his own insight on the new meaning behind luxury: "Where luxury used to mean an investment, something formal, something sober...some of those old rules are just changing — a sneaker or a sweatshirt, a playful backpack. A cartoon character can be in the world of luxury today and I think that's kind of synonymous with a bigger shift in fashion which I think has been happening over the last few years and I think it allows for some more irreverence and some more unexpected hookups like this and I think that's what it comes down to." We're apt to agree when some of luxury's top-selling trends no longer revolve around Goyard totes, but instead more street-style wares, like athleisure.