Hold onto your Mickey Mouse ears — Marc Jacobs just dropped a collaboration with none other than the big Mouse himself.
The special Disney release consists of two shrunken, sequin-laden sweatshirts emblazoned with identical Mickey Mouse graphics. However, don't expect theme park prices: the vintage-esque red sweatshirt sells for $495, while the gray style (the Tweedle Dee to its Tweedle Dum, if you will) is also embroidered with sweet, eyelet flowers, and is available for $550. The sweatshirts seem to be Jacobs's latest homage to the character, as he previously dressed Miley Cyrus in a similar cropped Mickey Mouse sweater at his fall 2013 New York Fashion Week show.
If the sold-out Disney x Coach lineup is any indicator, you're going to need to act fast. Grab your wallet A.S.A.P. — and if you have any pixie dust lying around, sprinkle it on your credit card for good measure.
