Marc Jacobs
Fashion
There's No Merch Quite Like Met Gala Merch
by
Eliza Huber
More from Marc Jacobs
Fashion
Marc Jacobs Ends New York Fashion Week Right On Time
Landon Peoples
Feb 14, 2019
Designers
Why Nirvana Are Reportedly Suing Marc Jacobs
Georgia Murray
Dec 31, 2018
Fashion
Marc Jacobs Is Reissuing The Grunge Collection That Made Him Famous (& Got Him...
Landon Peoples
Nov 7, 2018
Beauty
37 Models Dyed Their Hair For Marc Jacobs — & The Change Was Drastic
Word on the street is that if you get cast in the Marc Jacobs runway, you better be ready to make a drastic hair change. Last season it was dramatic
by
Jessica Cruel
Fashion
Victoria Beckham Recreates One Of Her Most Iconic Photo Shoots
With London Fashion Week just around the corner, we're anxiously awaiting spring 2019's more anticipated highlights: Riccardo Tisci's debut at Burberry
by
Georgia Murray
Beauty
Why Marc Jacobs' New Foundation Line Is A Beauty Breakthrough
Although there have been a few missteps here and there, the state of diversity in the beauty industry is on the up and up. Brands are realizing that
by
Khalea Underwood
Fashion
Oprah Knows She Is Fash-On, Not Fash-Off
Oprah Winfrey is truly living her best life. On the heels of receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes earlier this month, her inspiring
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Marc Jacobs & Naomi Campbell Team Up For World Aids Day
Friday, December 1, marks World Aids Day, and to celebrate model Naomi Campbell and designer Marc Jacobs are teaming up on a limited-edition T-shirt to
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
The Marc Jacobs Daisy Bottle Got A Makeover — & It's So Extra
Floral-printed bedsheets, Britney Spears wall posters, pastel pink everywhere — if your bedroom looked anything like this growing up, chances are a
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
You Can Take A Selfie With This Marc Jacobs Smartwatch
Marc Jacobs wants you to get connected. On Wednesday, the designer released his first foray into wearables (and trust us, you will actually want to wear
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Turns Out The Supermodel Kaia Gerber Admires Most Isn't Her Mom
At just 15-years-old, Kaia Gerber is already on her way to becoming a household name. In the past year alone, she's fronted campaigns for the likes of
by
Channing Hargrove
Hair
Marc Jacobs Finally Responds To The Dreadlocks Controversy From S...
Update: In a recent interview with InStyle, Marc Jacobs finally commented on the controversy surrounding his Spring '17 show, in which mostly white models
by
Alix Tunell
Makeup
Selena Gomez Loves This Highlighter — & Now It's Totally Sol...
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Fashion
Marc Jacobs Just Teamed Up With Mickey Mouse
Hold onto your Mickey Mouse ears — Marc Jacobs just dropped a collaboration with none other than the big Mouse himself. Don't flip, but our Marc
by
Aliza Abarbanel
Fashion
Vans x Marc Jacobs Is What Hypebeast Dreams Are Made Of
Vans is killing it this year. Full-stop, period, end of sentence. And its latest endeavor shows exactly why. Early Tuesday morning, Hypebeast dropped the
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Marc Jacobs Is Coming Out With His Version Of
That
Trump...
Give the people what they want, right? That’s a mantra designer Marc Jacobs has not only lived by, but mastered, since his rise to the top in the
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Ten Years Later, Missy Elliott Still Knows Her Plastic Bag Suit W...
Beep! Beep! Who's got the keys to the jeep? We all know who those iconic lyrics belong to: the one and only hip-hop legend, the untouchable Missy Elliott.
by
Landon Peoples
Designers
Marc Jacobs Reveals The History Of The OTHER Carrie Bradshaw Dress
If Carrie hadn't worn that iconic tutu in the opening sequence of #SexAndTheCity, she would have worn this Marc Jacobs Spring '98 dress 😱 Video via
by
Meagan Fredette
Trends
Frances Bean Cobain's Marc Jacobs Ad Was Vandalized — On Pur...
Two months ago, Frances Bean Cobain made her modeling debut (and possibly her last gig) for Marc Jacobs. The spawn of Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain
by
Christopher Luu
Beauty
Everyone In Hollywood Uses This One Highlighter — & You'll N...
You can’t swing a Fendi purse these days without hitting a new highlighter formula off its shelf. There are liquids that dispense slowly and go on sheer
by
Rachel Krause
Celebrity Beauty
Why Kaia Gerber Doesn't Like To Stand Next To Her Mom In Photos
I've had some nightmare interviews with celebrities and models throughout my career. A famous singer once told me, "You have three minutes, make it
by
Alix Tunell
Designers
Was Marc Jacobs' Show The No-Frills NYFW Antidote We Needed?
There are a few consistent factors about Marc Jacobs' biannual show: It always closes out New York Fashion Week. It (almost) always takes place at the
by
Ana Colon
Entertainment News
Kendall Jenner — I'd Like To Inquire About Your Hat
Kendall Jenner is known to change up her style quite often. Who knows if she constantly changes her style under the influence of her just-as-fashionable
by
Morgan Baila
Fashion Week News
Mickey Boardman Remembers A "Magical" Marc Jacobs Show From The '90s
When said out loud, "Fashion Week" has a double meaning — and for anyone who's ever been a part of all the action, feeling weak is not only par for
by
Landon Peoples
Designers
Marc Jacobs Wants You To Call On Your Cell Phone
Marc Jacobs is giving us the ultimate #TBT, all the way back to the '80s, with his latest campaign, 1-844-LUV-MARC. It's one-part Dream Phone, one-part
by
Rebekkah Easley
Celebrity Style
Frances Bean Cobain Just Landed Her First (& Maybe Only) Fashion Gig
After a successful fall campaign starring everyone from A-list movie stars to Grammy award-winning singers and drag queens, and back, Marc Jacobs is
by
Landon Peoples
Makeup
Sorry, But We're Making You Relive 2016's Worst Beauty Moments
It's safe to say that 2016 won't go down as the greatest year in American — or world — history. Five planets were in retrograde simultaneously, the
by
Lexy Lebsack
Fashion
Marc Jacobs' Witchy Fall '16 Collection Found Its Perfect Home
When Marc Jacobs' gothic-inspired, feathered, and terrifyingly high-heeled collection made its runway debut in February on the likes of Kendall Jenner and
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Gigi Hadid Can't Handle The 9-To-5 Grind, Is All Of Us In This Vi...
Gigi Hadid has a far more glamorous day-to-day than most of us. It's the kind of career that involves a catwalk instead of a cubicle, and rather than
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Designers
Kendall Jenner Is In Marc Jacobs' Ensemble Fall Campaign
Update: There's another addition to Marc Jacobs' fall ads, filled with a cast of fascinating people that inspire the designer (both models and
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
