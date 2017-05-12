Marc Jacobs Is Coming Out With His Version Of That Trump Hat

Give the people what they want, right? That’s a mantra designer Marc Jacobs has not only lived by, but mastered, since his rise to the top in the ‘90s. And, going against the grain of doing things offline (he was once appalled by social media), Jacobs has adapted to a more technologically savvy way of life, and is now very active on the interwebs. If you've followed him since joining in 2015, his penchant for Instagram has paid off.
At a SXSW talk earlier this year, Jacobs told Vogue’s digital creative director Sally Singer of just how much inspiration he gets from the platform, from music to models, trends, and more. But on his way down to Texas, Jacobs posted a selfie wearing a custom hat that was a riff off of President Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ cap from the campaign trail. How’d Jacobs put his provocative spin on it? ‘Make America Marc Again,’ of course. And now, you can have one, too.
After popular demand — from his comments, nonetheless — Jacobs has decided to sell a limited edition run of the hat for $65. Similarly, New York-based brand Public School sent their version of Trump’s recognizable MAGA hat down their fall 2017 runway with the phrase ‘Make America New York’ that made waves bigger than just politics at Fashion Week last season. All profits from the toppers went on to benefit the ACLU.
Throughout last year’s election season, Jacobs remained vocal about where he stood on the political divide. And, along with Tom Ford, Sophie Theallet, Zac Posen, and more, vowed not to dress First Lady Melania Trump. The slogan is typical Jacobs quirk in a style that, well, at this point, could use all the makeovers it can get. Jacob’s MAMA caps go on sale today, available in Marc Jacobs boutiques and online.
