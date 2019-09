Marc Jacobs Is Coming Out With His Version Of That Trump Hat

Give the people what they want, right? That’s a mantra designer Marc Jacobs has not only lived by, but mastered, since his rise to the top in the ‘90s. And, going against the grain of doing things offline (he was once appalled by social media), Jacobs has adapted to a more technologically savvy way of life, and is now very active on the interwebs. If you've followed him since joining in 2015, his penchant for Instagram has paid off.