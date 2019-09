"We wish the rest of the States were like New York from an inclusivity standpoint, from a diversity standpoint, from an action standpoint," Chow told Business of Fashion of the brand's riff on Trump's infamous red hats. Plus, the whole fall '17 collection was born out of a conversation about borders and the president's talk of building a wall, according to WWD : "We just started talking about these man-made constructs to keep people from each other, at the same time envisioning this world where if you’re a human being, you are a citizen of the world," Chow explained. "That you should be at home anywhere you go, regardless of what line you’ve crossed or what wall you’ve come over or what water you’ve crossed." The brand isn't even the first fashion player to offer an alternative to the "MAGA" merch: Fashionista created "Make Fashion Week Great Again" caps last season — before Trump was elected. At Public School, though, the message was much more politically charged. A handful of models donned the caps (or a cropped sweatshirt version of the graphic) on the runway, as did Chow backstage. The brand also printed its timely slogan , "We Need Leaders," on the back of hoodies presented as part of its fall '17 collection.