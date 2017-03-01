Love working with the guys of #publicschool always a pleasure. Thanks to all the hair dressers and make up artist that made it a great show!❤️ . . . @aveda #avedaartist #fashion #nyfw2017 @american_salon #hairbrained ##behindthechair #modensalon #maneaddicts #makeamericanewyork #maybelline

A photo posted by Allen Ruiz (@allenruizstyle) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:27am PST