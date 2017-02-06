Why Everyone At NYFW Will Be Wearing This Pin

The organization is doing so with a simple pink pin, which will be handed out to its members as well as to showgoers during New York Fashion Week. The hope is that the added attention paid to fashion industry folks this time of year will be a means of highlighting Planned Parenthood's mission. "Fashion is a powerful platform and Fashion Week has a global reach," Steven Kolb, president of the CFDA, told Refinery29. "It's a great platform to show our support for Planned Parenthood." The CFDA has a long history of social and political engagement, Kolb noted, from its Fashion Targets Breast Cancer campaign to its work with HIV/AIDS organizations and disaster relief, but the partnership with Planned Parenthood felt all the more pressing this season because the org is in danger of being defunded. "[It's] an important organization that provides a full range of health care services," Kolb said. "We wanted to stand with Planned Parenthood in support." The pins won't be available for sale, so there technically aren't any proceeds to be donated to Planned Parenthood from the initiative. However, Kolb explained that "the CFDA Foundation has made millions of dollars of grants and will continue to do so," and that the purpose of this initiative is more about visibility for the cause, not fundraising. The CFDA's official statement on this initiative was much more direct about its intent. "Extreme politicians are trying to defund and shut down Planned Parenthood, but this is not what Americans want," per the release. "If these politicians succeed, it will be a national health disaster and devastate care. Millions of people — nearly half of whom are people of color, and many people who live in rural areas — would lose the care they rely on each year. Without Planned Parenthood many patients would have nowhere else to go for lifesaving and life empowering care."