Why Everyone At NYFW Will Be Wearing This Pin

Kolb explained that the subject of political engagement has come up among members of the CFDA. "Our discussions have been around civic responsibility and business," he said. "Our members are concerned about immigration, equal rights, and diversity. They're also concerned about trade issues." The latter is one of the issues that Kolb believes will be most pressing for the fashion industry in the Trump administration, as well as "immigration, economy, human rights." Despite the outcome of the 2016 presidential election (which the industry overwhelmingly favoured for Clinton), he maintained that "designers are informed on issues and expressive in their concerns" at all levels of government. To wit: Een before the pins were sent out, over 40 designers committed to participating in Fashion Stands with Planned Parenthood. Expect to see Diane von Furstenberg, Tracy Reese, Carolina Herrera, Jonathan Simkhai, Prabal Gurung, Tory Burch, Zac Posen, Maxwell Osbourne and Dao-Yi Chow of Public School, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough of Proenza Schouler, among many, many others wearing pink pins at their respective shows. Kolb affirmed that the CFDA is committed to civic efforts in 2017, with Fashion Stands with Planned Parenthood being the first initiative of the year. And while New York Fashion Week might not seem the most apt venue for political discourse (fashion hasn't always been the most adept at addressing politics in the past), Kolb explained that, because fashion is "a reflection of the times," it can be a powerful tool for this type of engagement. "Fashion is an expression of emotion and many designers are influenced by the world around them," he noted. "It does not exist is a vacuum." It's true that New York Fashion Week and all the imagery that comes out of it attracts a vast, global audience. Let's hope those who wield all that influence use their platform to not just shout-out the causes they believe in, but actually make tangible change. All eyes are on you, New York. (And, hey, don't forget: Planned Parenthood does, indeed, have its own merch .)