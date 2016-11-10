They’ve taken to social media to express their frustration after the results of the presidential election. They’ve also offered powerful statements of hope and strength to their fellow sisters in the face of uncertainty.
And they are doing so in their pantsuits.
What started as a secret Facebook group filled with Hillary Clinton backers looking to support, encourage, and motivate each other to go to the polls on November 8, Pantsuit Nation developed into a vibrant online community that caught the eye of the candidate herself. The group, which was created weeks before the election, now counts over 3 million followers and even got a shout-out from Clinton during her concession speech in New York City. The response was so overwhelming that the group administrators had to temporarily suspend posts while they developed a new strategy to address the thousands of messages and requests from members (the good news: It’s back on!).
In spite of the election results, the women of Pantsuit Nation are using pantsuits as weapons of empowerment, tools of self-care, and a message to other women that the fight is not over. Check out the stories of these women who have vowed to continue the campaign against misogyny and hate, one pantsuit at a time.
