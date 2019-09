This Is The Hat EVERYONE Will Be Wearing At The Women’s March

According to The Huffington Post , Krista Suh and Jayna Zweiman are the founders of The Pussyhat Project , which is based in California and debuted in late November. Like so many, Suh and Zweiman were looking to do something positive and proactive in light of the election results. So, they joined forces with the owner of their local knitting shop, Kat Coyle, and together designed a pattern for a “pussy power hat” inspired by a certain comment by a certain president-elect. The hats are pink, in the shape of pussycat ears, and most importantly, super-simple to make — simple enough that knitters and sewers alike can make them for themselves, or for friends, of course.