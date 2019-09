Clothes came to symbolize a lot during the U.S. election. Pantsuits pussy bow blouses , and even merch were colored with new meaning throughout the campaign. And it doesn't seem like that's going to change any time soon, even with a new president in office . Much like folks picked up on Hillary Clinton's suffragette white outfit for President Donald Trump's Inauguration, many immediately spotted Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in the crowd, in part because of her bright pink scarf. In light of Republican efforts to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act (and defund Planned Parenthood in the process ), female members of Congress decided to stand in solidarity for women's access to health care quietly, but not subtly — and they did so with clothing. See, Senator Warren accessorized her black peacoat with a pink scarf that was apparently official Planned Parenthood merch . Senator Warren wasn't alone, though. Multiple female members of Congress in the audience were spotted wearing bright pink scarves in support of the organization. Senator Patty Murray of Washington explained her outfit choice in a lengthy Facebook post. "In moments like these, small gestures matter," she wrote. "So here's what I am doing: I am going to proudly and prominently wear my pink Planned Parenthood scarf to this Inauguration. I hope President-elect Trump sees it, and I hope he understands what it means and who I am there to represent: the millions of people in Washington state and across the country who reject hatred and division, and will fight back against any attempts to roll back the progress we've made."