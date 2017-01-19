At Least 65 House Democrats Are Boycotting The Presidential Inauguration

The inauguration is almost here. On Friday, January 20, President-elect Donald Trump will officially become the 45th president of the United States. It will definitely be a historic event. Still, dozens of Democrats have said, "Pass." Some are unhappy with the way Trump talked about Rep. John Lewis after the Civil Rights veteran called his presidency "not legitimate." Others are just opposed to many of the positions the President-elect has publicly taken, or the policies he has vowed to enact once he takes office. And then there's the one Oregon representative who said he's not going because he straight-up doesn't like the guy. As it currently stands, at least 65 House Democrats have voiced their intention to skip Trump's inauguration. Here are 10 of them.
Rep. John LewisIn an interview with Meet the Press, Lewis told host Chuck Todd that he didn't see Trump as a "legitimate president" and that he wouldn't be joining the inauguration. "It will be the first one that I miss since I've been in Congress," he said. "You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right."
Rep. Barbara LeeLee, a veteran progressive who represents California, announced she wouldn't go to the inauguration last Thursday. "Donald Trump has proven that his administration will normalize the most extreme fringes of the Republican Party. On Inauguration Day, I will not be celebrating. I will be organizing and preparing for resistance," she said in a statement.
Rep. Pramila JayapalJayapal, who represents the state of Washington, is the first Indian-American woman elected to the U.S. House. She tweeted a message of support to Lewis when Trump began their feud.
.@realDonaldTrump: @repjohnlewis stands for best of everything in America. If anyone knows about action not words, it's him. #ImWithJohn— Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) January 14, 2017
Rep. Judy ChuThe California congresswoman, who's the first Chinese-American woman elected to Congress, said she would skip the inauguration last weekend. "After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration," she tweeted last Saturday. "I stand with those who have fought for us and encourage future leaders to act with inclusion and respect." Earlier this week, she followed her tweet with an official statement on why she's skipping the event.
I did not make the decision to skip the inauguration of President-elect Trump lightly. Here is my statement on why. https://t.co/2CIfXTBQNN pic.twitter.com/gYJpRMnNV4— Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) January 17, 2017
Rep. Luis GutierrezThe Illinois representative said on the House floor that he's not going to the inauguration because he can't bring himself "to justify morally or intellectually the immense power we are placing in that man’s hands." Gutierrez will instead attend the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. He added, "I want to be able to look my two beautiful Latina daughters and my beautiful half-Puerto Rican, half-Mexican, 100% American grandson in the eye with a clear conscience."
Waters is the longest-serving Black Congresswoman and the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. She said on Twitter that attending the inauguration was never in her plans.
She wrote, "I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn’t waste my time."
I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn't waste my time.— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) January 15, 2017
Rep. Mark TakanoThe California representative, who is the first openly gay Asian-American member of Congress, tweeted on January 14, "I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration."
"All talk, no action."— Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 14, 2017
I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/z8Q0wA9OPK
Rep. Yvette ClarkThe New York congresswoman said she wouldn't attend the inauguration after Trump's tweets about Rep. Lewis. "I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America," she tweeted last weekend.
I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America.— Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 14, 2017
Rep. Lucille Roybal-AllardRoybal-Allard is the first Mexican-American woman ever elected to Congress. She said she would not attend the inauguration due to Trump's past remarks about many minorities, including Mexicans. "I thought long and hard about attending the Inauguration because I value our democracy and respect the office of the presidency, regardless of party," she said in a statement to Fusion. "However, the disparaging remarks the President-elect has made about many groups, including women, Mexicans, and Muslims, are deeply contrary to my values. As a result, I will not be attending the Inauguration."
Rep. Kurt SchraderRep. Schrader, who represents Oregon, gave perhaps the most candid answer on why he's skipping the inauguration. "I’m just not a big Trump fan. I’ve met the guy and never been impressed with him,” he told Oregon Public Broadcasting. He added, "I'll do my best to work with him when I think he's doing the right thing for the country. But he hasn't proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony."
