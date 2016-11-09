"It’s terrifying because it’s very personal."He’s talking about me when he talks about immigrants and refugees and brown people. So on that level, it just feels horrifying. And at the same time, I think I sort of feel much more prepared, in a way, to attack this. Because what I’ve seen and what I’ve gone through is that the United States consistently goes through this in phases. This fear of 'the other' continues to happen. I mean, we certainly saw it with the Japanese internment in 1942. We saw it after 9/11. Now we’re seeing it again."If I were to check the emails and the messages and the tweets and all the stuff that I’ve gotten over the years that threatened me with lynchings and other threats — some terrific, outrageous, hateful things — if I were to release them, people would say, 'That sounds like Trump.' It’s been happening for a long time. We feel it. But we’re just now seeing it in this very public stage and the highest level of office, and that feels intolerable."