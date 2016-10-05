Last night, Pence categorically described the decision to have an abortion as "heartbreaking." As a woman who has had an abortion, I’m insulted that Pence would presume to know what was in my heart — or any woman’s heart — when deciding to end a pregnancy.Each woman’s circumstances are different; we can’t pretend to walk in anyone else's shoes. As for me, Pence got it very wrong. I don't regret my decision, and this kind of gross generalization just proves that he isn’t interested in what women actually experience or think. Like his running mate, he’s got it all figured out for us.Kaine, on the other hand, brought up a question we should not just be asking of our candidates, but also of ourselves: "Why don’t you trust women?" Perhaps more than any other part of the exchange, this, for me, exemplified the conversation we need to be having about abortion.After all, it’s not for Pence, or Kaine, or me, or you to decide. We aren't in the position to deny care for, or judge a woman who is choosing to end her pregnancy. Let's stop asking why women make this choice, and instead trust them to do what’s best for themselves and their families. It's how my coworkers and I treat the people coming to us for care, and it's how I expect both campaigns to treat them, too.