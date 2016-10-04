Why I'm So Offended That Ivanka Trump Called Motherhood A Job

And none of that prep mattered. My daughter still spent the first six weeks of her life screaming her head off. Unlike work, I couldn’t “fix” her behavior with to-do lists, extra hours on my laptop, or scheduling a meeting with my manager. Eventually, my daughter and I settled into a rhythm, but that was partially because I let go of all the success metrics I’d held onto from a decade in the workforce. In order to be a good mom, I needed to stop thinking of motherhood as a job and focus on it more as an identity.



I’m far from the only person who found Ivanka’s opening line offensive. But the 12 words at the center of the Twitter backlash weren’t the only problematic part of the ad.



Ivanka Trump is very clear in the video that Trump’s policies are meant for mothers — the word father isn’t even mentioned. The Trump plan offers six weeks paid maternity leave for new moms. Never mind the fact that six weeks isn’t enough time to feel remotely competent in any new “job,” it also assumes that mothers are somehow more essential than fathers in a child’s life.



Here’s the thing: As crazy as it sounds, I do give the Trump campaign props for trying to cater to new mothers. But trying is the operative word. Because any real new mom (or dad for that matter) who saw the ad, or perused Trump’s proposed plan, before they were greenlit, likely would have had a very similar reaction to mine.



Because parenting isn’t a job. But campaigning is. And here’s hoping Ivanka Trump will do better the next time she tries to connect to moms.



Anna Davies is a journalist and writer. The views expressed here are her own.