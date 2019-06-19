Skip navigation!
Ivanka Trump
News
Ivanka Silent After Trump's Attacks On Ilhan Omar
by
Andrea González-Ramírez
News
Ivanka Trump's Body Language At The G20 Summit, Analyzed
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Ivanka Trump's Awkward Presence At The G-20 Summit Didn't Go Over Well
by
Sarah Midkiff
News
Ivanka Trump Is In Hot Water Over Her MAGA Tweet
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
News
Here Is Where Ivanka Trump Is More Popular Than Her Dad
Andrea González-R...
Jun 19, 2019
News
Ivanka Trump Closed Her Fashion Brands, But She Earned Millions From Her Father'...
Alejandra Salazar
Jun 15, 2019
News
Kim Kardashian Went Back To The White House — & Had A
Moment
With ...
Tiffany Diane Tso
Jun 14, 2019
News
Ivanka Trump Announces Another Global Women's Initiative
The White House announced a new initiative aimed at giving women more seats at the table in global peace efforts, and White House senior advisor Ivanka Tru
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
News
Ivanka Trump's Body Language In London Is
Very
Revealing...
Along with the president and first lady, Ivanka Trump and her siblings attended an official state banquet with the Queen at Buckingham Palace this week, fo
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Ivanka Trump Has A Big Tax Day Announcement
In case you forgot, Tax Day is coming up on April 15. First daughter and special advisor to the president Ivanka Trump took the opportunity to remind us ab
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Ivanka Will Travel To Africa To Promote Her Women's Economic Empo...
Women's economic empowerment has been centerpiece of Ivanka's portfolio, but advocates have wondered if these initiatives are enough.
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Ivanka Trump's Lawyer Tried To Change Michael Cohen's 2017 Testimony
New emails reviewed by Vanity Fair show that Ivanka Trump's personal lawyer suggested changes downplaying her role in the failed Moscow Trump Tower de
by
Andrea González-R...
Politics
Ivanka Trump Believes That She'll Be President One Day
This week Congress continued to investigate Ivanka's emails, she helped propose changes in student loans, and the tell-all book
Kushner Inc.
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Pop Culture
Ivanka Trump Would Like To Remind The Internet Karlie Kloss Is He...
Ivanka Trump went above and beyond a typical congratulatory tweet when sister-in-law Karlie Kloss made her Project Runway hosting debut this week. It’s t
by
Alejandra Salazar
Politics
What Ivanka & Her Dad Have In Common: Stealing Other People's Ideas
Ivanka pays lip service to helping women, but many of her policies fall short. That's because, like her dad, she's just a spokesperson for a smor
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Reminder: Jared Kushner Also Scammed His Way Into Harvard
The college-admissions cheating scam involving several celebrities including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman rocked the online world yesterday, but it u
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
The President Allegedly Wanted To Get Rid Of Ivanka & Jared
No wonder Ivanka Trump recently “joked” that being President Donald Trump's daughter is “the hardest job in the world.” Accord
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Ivanka Trump Is Spared From Being Investigated By Democrats — For...
As Democrats aggressively pursue several lines of inquiry into possible wrongdoing by her father, Ivanka Trump has been spared. How long will that last?
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Ivanka Trump Lied About How She Got Her Security Clearance
First daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump seems to have lied about the role her father, President Donald Trump, played in granting her sec
by
Andrea González-R...
Politics
Ivanka Trump Joked That Being Donald Trump's Daughter Is The "Har...
It’s hard out there for Ivanka Trump, according to Ivanka Trump. Trump gave a speech as a stand-in for the president at Saturday night’s Gridiron dinne
by
Sara Hendricks
News
Ivanka Trump Lied About How Her Husband Obtained Top-Secret Secur...
First daughter Ivanka Trump seems to have lied about whether her father, President Donald Trump, gave her husband Jared Kushner special treatment and order
by
Andrea González-R...
Politics
Ivanka Trump Is Acting. AOC Is Not. That's A Key Difference In Th...
Now that the House Oversight Committee is looking to interview Ivanka Trump, a real showdown between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the first daughter might
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Who's Actually Worked For A Living, Jus...
In her 2009 self-help book The Trump Card: Playing to Win In Work and Life, Ivanka Trump (or, her ghostwriter) recalls her first entrepreneurial venture: a
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
What Ivanka Trump Was
Really
Like In High School
Long before she was an adviser to the President of the United States, Ivanka Trump was just your average teenage daughter of a billionaire, attending an el
by
Ashley Alese Edwards
Politics
Ivanka Thinks The Ivanka Art Exhibit Is Sexist
Currently on display at the Flashpoint Gallery in Washington, D.C.: a performance art piece in which a model who closely resembles Ivanka Trump vacuums up
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
Ivanka Trump Has An Interesting Prediction About The Mueller Inve...
Although her father seems pretty damn nervous about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 presidential e
by
Ashley Alese Edwards
Politics
Ivanka Trump Launches Major Global Women's Initiative
On Thursday afternoon, the White House will officially launch the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, a project led by Ivanka Trump foc
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
How Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump Helped Get Criminal Justice Refo...
“We didn't really pause when we got the invitation to come to the White House and meet with Jared Kushner,” Jessica Jackson Sloan, a human
by
Ashley Alese Edwards
Politics
What Ivanka Did This Week:
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Ivanka & Jared Went On An Anti-Republican Movie Date
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
Women's Economic Empowerment Bill Supported By Ivanka Trump Becom...
President Donald Trump signed into law a bipartisan women's economic empowerment bill supported by his daughter, White House senior adviser Ivanka Tru
by
Andrea González-R...
Politics
New Year, Same Old Shady Dealings: Ivanka May Have Violated Confl...
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Ivanka Took A Trip To Mar-A-Lago During The Government Shutdown
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
by
Natalie Gontcharova
US News
This May Have Been Ivanka’s Best Week In Washington Yet
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
by
Andrea González-R...
