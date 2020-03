President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have remained in Washington, D.C amid the coronavirus outbreak with their teenage son Barron. Trump has continued to hold briefings each day to update the press and Americans about the pandemic situation as it unfolds. After being tested for COVID-19 last week and both Trump and Melania’s tests coming back negative, according to reports from the White House. For the most part, the Trump family members currently in the White House seem to be calm and carrying on with their lives, with Melania posting a happy birthday message for Barron’s 14th birthday last week on Instagram, though no mention of how they celebrated while staying inside. Melania has also made efforts to put out PSAs to Americans by advising them that we are "all in this together" and to remain close to family and loved ones during these trying times.