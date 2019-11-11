Kimberly Guilfoyle wears many hats: she’s an American lawyer, a political analyst, a news personality, a senior advisor to the president and, most recently, a girlfriend to one of his “favorite” children.
The spawn in question is Donald Trump Jr., who recently hit the promotional circuit alongside Foyle to promote his new book,Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us. Since Thursday, the couple continues to make the publicity rounds — they even appeared together on The View’s 5,000 episode to, erm, less than flattering results. But on Sunday, things somehow careened even further off the rails during a Turning Point USA-sponsored book promotion event at UCLA. The crowd began heckling the pair after Trump Jr. declined to offer a Q&A portion to the panel. And that’s when Guilfoyle came to his defense — hard.
Advertisement
“You’re not making your parents proud by being rude and disruptive and discourteous!” she said as the crowd continued to loudly boo the pair. She then unexpectedly added: “I bet you engage and go on online dating, because you’re impressing no one here to get a date in person.”
But before the unexpected outburst re: Don Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle had a rich career, which we’ve taken the liberty of detailing below.
1994 - 2008: Kimberly Guilfoyle the lawyer
After spending her law school years modeling for Macy’s and Victoria’s Secret (not unlike another member of the Trump family web), Guilfoyle received her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 1994. She then accepted a position as a prosecutor in the city, but was quickly ousted two years later after vaunted civil rights activist Terrence Hallinan was elected District Attorney. Hallinan — a progressive prosecutor who lobbied for marijuana legalization and the decriminalization of sex work — was later unseated by an early-career Kamala Harris in 2003, but not before re-hiring Guilfoyle to work in the D.A.’s office in 2000.
Fun fact: Guilfoyle was married for five years to now-California governor Gavin Newsom (noted as California’s most liberal governor) and was once deemed the first lady of San Francisco.
2004 - 2018: Kimberly Guilfoyle the television personality
Following her law career and split from her first husband, Guilfoyle bounced around from a couple of small-time Court TV gigs and legal analyst roles before landing on Fox News’ weekend show The Lineup in 2006. She also landed her second beau that year, marrying furniture heir Eric Villency, with whom she had her first child. In 2011 she became co-host of The Five, where she cemented her role as a member of the conservative commentariat, later penning her advice book, Making The Case: How To Be Your Own Best Advocate.
Advertisement
Guilfoyle eventually parted ways with Fox News in 2018 over what multiple sources told HuffPost was an investigation into sexual impropriety, including, “showing personal photographs of male genitalia to colleagues (and identifying whose genitals they were), regularly discussing sexual matters at work and engaging in emotionally abusive behavior toward hair and makeup artists and support staff.” But in April of this same year, Guilfoyle officially began dating Donald Trump Jr.
2019 - present: Kimberly Guilfoyle the presidential senior adviser
After exiting Fox News, Guilfoyle officially signed on to the Trump reelection campaign in April 2019. “America's continued success depends on @realDonaldTrump getting re-elected and continuing his #MAGA policies,” Guilfoyle tweeted in April. “That's why I am absolutely THRILLED to announce that I'll be joining the Trump campaign as a Senior Adviser! It's time to get to work and WIN for America in 2020!”
Since then, however, the greater conversation has been about her role in the younger Donald Trump’s life — particularly as his bodyguard, nurse and live-in “mamacita” — that have allowed her to remain a prominent fixture in the media spotlight. Though the pair have been betrothed for only a few years now, many expected wedding bells are not too far in the future.
Related Content:
Advertisement