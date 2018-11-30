What Ivanka Did This Week: Defending & Deflecting, Just Like Dad
Monday, November 26
Tuesday, November 27
Ivanka visited a school district in Idaho with Apple CEO Tim Cook to promote STEM education. While Ivanka certainly took plenty of cute pictures with kids, she didn't allow any questions from the sole local paper that was allowed to observe her visit.
Great being with @Tim_Cook in Wilder, ID today and meeting so many exemplary students, teachers and administrators. @Apple’s public-private partnership illustrates the power + potential of #Tech to revolutionize education and prepare America’s students for success! pic.twitter.com/AmjuxvOsl1— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 27, 2018
It's also of note that Ivanka has interestingly started Capitalizing Random Words — just like her dad, President Donald Trump. Is it by accident? Or is it to make what she's writing seem more legitimate than it actually is?
Wednesday, November 28
• ABC released an interview with Ivanka in which she defended her use of private email, saying her situation is totally different than Hillary Clinton's use of private email (although it's exactly the same!). "There's no equivalency to what my father's spoken about," Ivanka told ABC News, adding that her father's "lock her up!" chant could never apply to her, too. Of course not!
• Ivanka was present for the signing of the Women's Economic Empowerment Act by the committee.
An exciting moment to witness the #WEEEAct passing out of committee and moving to consideration by the full Senate. Thank you @SenBobCorker @ChrisCoons @SenatorCardin @SenatorMenendez @JohnBoozman @SenatorIsakson @marcorubio @SenCoryGardner @SenatorShaheen for your leadership! pic.twitter.com/rn9mbdZ0IJ— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 28, 2018
• Ivanka congratulated her husband, Jared Kushner, for being awarded the Order of the Aztec Eagle by Mexico. Cute!
Thursday, November 29
Ivanka posted a #TBT from her time in India at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit last year.
#TBT to an incredible @GES2017 in India celebrating “Women First, Prosperity For All.”— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 29, 2018
This Admin is committed to advancing global #WomensEconomicEmpowerment + #Entrepreneurship & supporting women’s full + free participation in the economy w/ NEW initiatives underway. Stay tuned! https://t.co/PyomFuImFG
