Great being with @Tim_Cook in Wilder, ID today and meeting so many exemplary students, teachers and administrators. @Apple’s public-private partnership illustrates the power + potential of #Tech to revolutionize education and prepare America’s students for success! pic.twitter.com/AmjuxvOsl1— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 27, 2018
An exciting moment to witness the #WEEEAct passing out of committee and moving to consideration by the full Senate. Thank you @SenBobCorker @ChrisCoons @SenatorCardin @SenatorMenendez @JohnBoozman @SenatorIsakson @marcorubio @SenCoryGardner @SenatorShaheen for your leadership! pic.twitter.com/rn9mbdZ0IJ— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 28, 2018
#TBT to an incredible @GES2017 in India celebrating “Women First, Prosperity For All.”— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 29, 2018
This Admin is committed to advancing global #WomensEconomicEmpowerment + #Entrepreneurship & supporting women’s full + free participation in the economy w/ NEW initiatives underway. Stay tuned! https://t.co/PyomFuImFG