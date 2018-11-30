Story from News

What Ivanka Did This Week: Defending & Deflecting, Just Like Dad

Ashley Alese Edwards
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Monday, November 26
Ivanka tweeted spaceship and American flag emojis in celebration of the InSight Mars Landing.
Tuesday, November 27
Ivanka visited a school district in Idaho with Apple CEO Tim Cook to promote STEM education. While Ivanka certainly took plenty of cute pictures with kids, she didn't allow any questions from the sole local paper that was allowed to observe her visit.
It's also of note that Ivanka has interestingly started Capitalising Random Words — just like her dad, President Donald Trump. Is it by accident? Or is it to make what she's writing seem more legitimate than it actually is?
Wednesday, November 28
• ABC released an interview with Ivanka in which she defended her use of private email, saying her situation is totally different than Hillary Clinton's use of private email (although it's exactly the same!). "There's no equivalency to what my father's spoken about," Ivanka told ABC News, adding that her father's "lock her up!" chant could never apply to her, too. Of course not!
• Ivanka was present for the signing of the Women's Economic Empowerment Act by the committee.
• Ivanka congratulated her husband, Jared Kushner, for being awarded the Order of the Aztec Eagle by Mexico. Cute!
Thursday, November 29
Ivanka posted a #TBT from her time in India at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit last year.
