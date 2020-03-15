How’s Tom Hanks Doing In Isolation? He Tells Us Everything We Need To Know Without Saying A Word

Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020
I reached out to Tom Hanks to see how he was doing, but, determined to be the only person showing sound leadership in this crisis, he didn't want to talk on the record because he's wary of spreading misinformation or false hope or dread. So we did the (far) next best thing: 1/3— Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) March 15, 2020
Hi guys!I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining.Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add?Also, what should we call it?Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine.Uthink of stuff like this.— Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020
So, with all your fab suggestions, here’s the fan based Rita Wilson Quarantunes playlist on @Spotify https://t.co/uQlAmB30Fl— Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020