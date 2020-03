How’s Tom Hanks Doing In Isolation? He Tells Us Everything We Need To Know Without Saying A Word

Not long after Hanks announced on Instagram that he and Wilson had tested positive for COVID-19 , two of their children, Chet and Colin, shared updates of their own that their parents were handling the diagnosis the best they could and were staying positive. It’s Tom Hanks, though, so are we really surprised that he’s remaining upbeat and handling this like it’s no big thing? We can just imagine Hanks and Wilson hunkered down in Australia jamming to her Quarantunes while they kick coronavirus to the curb. And we’re also hoping Hanks’ stuffed kangaroo helper is doing his job and nursing these two back to health!