Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Are In “Good Spirits” Despite Coronavirus Diagnosis, According To Their Sons
Since the World Health Organisation began tracking the coronavirus almost a month ago, the number of global COVID-19 cases has increased exponentially, leading the organisation to declare it an international pandemic. Hollywood is taking a huge hit from the virus; in addition to the expensive reshuffling of pre-planned movie premieres, many actors filming abroad are now on vigilant COVID-19 watch. Beloved Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are now among the 118,000 people who have tested positive for the virus, having been exposed to it overseas.
While filming the upcoming Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley film (starring Austin Butler) in Australia, someone notified Warner Bros. that there was a team member on production who had been diagnosed with coronavirus. Hanks and Wilson, experiencing flu-like symptoms, decided to get tested, and their results showed that they were indeed positive for COVID-19.
Advertisement
"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks captioned a photo, presumably taken inside an examination room. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."
View this post on Instagram
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
"Well, now. What to do next?" the actor continued in the Instagram post. "The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"
Leave it to Hollywood's resident optimist to be so upbeat about the coronavirus. Hanks' children are equally positive about their parents' diagnosis, telling fans that both stars are in "good spirits" despite the circumstances.
"Yeah, it's true: both of my parents got coronavirus. It's crazy," said Chet Hanks on his Instagram page. "They both are fine — they're not even that sick. They're not worried about it, they're not tripping, but they're going through the necessary health precautions."
Colin Hanks also shared an update on social media, thanking fans for their prayers and well-wishes.
"We have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery," wrote Colin.
Related Content:
Advertisement