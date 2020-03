All The Hollywood Films Being Affected By The Coronavirus

Originally scheduled to hit cinemas in April, the release date for Daniel Craig's curtain call as the storied super spy has now been pushed back to November. Though the decision was tough to swallow — you mean to tell me that we have to wait eight months to meet the Black, female Bond ? —Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Universal Pictures made the right call. China is a huge market for the film, and with the coronavirus currently spreading throughout the country at a rapid pace, it's unlikely that MGM and Universal will pull the numbers that they need for the 007 flick if they released it right now.