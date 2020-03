How To Date In The Age Of Coronavirus

"Intimacy isn’t just about sex and physical affection ," she says. Use this time to get to know someone on an emotional level. "Ask one another questions about your hopes, dreams, philosophies and passions." She suggests, 'What is your fondest memory'?, 'If you could change one thing about your teenage years, what would it be?', and 'What did you daydream about as a child?' Bonus: These are all questions you can ask via text or FaceTime, if one or both of you ends up quarantined.