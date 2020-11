So…What’s Ivanka Doing Next?

It’s hard to say how “accepted” Ivanka will be in these circles now, and whether she will ever enjoy the type of uncomplicated, apolitical popularity she once did. Maybe that’s not what she wants anyway. After spending four years being increasingly political, why stop now? And yet, Ivanka is not known for her right-wing ideological rigor, like Tomi Lahren or Laura Ingraham. Instead, her allegiance seems to be exclusively to building her brand and achieving personal gain. In a recent interview with RealClearPolitics, she called herself “a pragmatist when it comes to everything,” which seems to reinforce this ethos. She has also identified as a “Trump-Republican,” which shows that she values personalities over policy. While her father is in office, her allegiance is to him — once he leaves (and he will leave), her allegiance will be to the persona of Ivanka Trump.