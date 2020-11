Patience Is A Virtue: Joe Biden Won!

Biden’s presidency will hopefully mean positive change for this country and on the world stage, but he will have a huge mess to untangle after four years of Trump. For one, he will have to contend not only with a 6-3 conservative Supreme Court with newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett , but with hundreds of extremist lower court appointees. Still, this victory means a likely reversal of the Trump administration’s most dangerous policies. Most importantly, Biden has a real plan to beat COVID-19 that takes into account the opinions of scientists. And we can safely say that the days of talk of injecting people with bleach, enabling of anti-mask protestors, and a COVID-infested White House are behind us.