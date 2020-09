“I’m a Black woman in Mississippi and a mother, so I cannot be anything but a climate change voter,” Toney said, adding that there is a clear connection between climate justice and racial justice. “Voter suppression is directly connected to climate change because to achieve change, we have to have the people voting. But we can’t get the people into office who would make changes because the vote is being suppressed.” Because of redlining policies, the devastating effects of chemical pollution on Black communities are intensified. In “ cancer alley ” — where people are 50 times as likely to get cancer than the average American — you see the product of redlining at work, with low-income Black people living along an 85-mile-long stretch along the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana, which is covered with oil refineries and petrochemical plants. The area has also seen some of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the U.S.