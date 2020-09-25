Should We Be Bringing Children Into Our Dying World?

Bromley-Trujillo points out that this debate has come up on-and-off for the last 50 years. "In the end, having children has to come down to personal choice. Many young people, especially right now, are choosing not to have children or have fewer children because of the climate crisis and I can see that point of view," she says. "It’s a rational argument that they’re making because sure, having children leads to higher emissions levels, but I would say that there are bigger fish to fry." Which brings us to voting.