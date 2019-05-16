The Big White Middle-Class Problem With Environmental Activism

Elmagboul believes a movement that puts arrest at the forefront, as XR does, "is not only exclusionary to people of colour, it is offensive. To not recognise the racist and brutal nature of the police and the experience people of colour have with them, is in itself racist," and ignores "the very real and violent struggle that people of colour and, in particular, black people have when interacting with the police on a daily basis." She says that while some XR supporters have told her they are strategically using their white privilege to garner media and government attention for its aims, she doesn't believe this sentiment is recognised by the group as a whole.