"We want to cause disruption until the government meets with Extinction Rebellion and takes action towards the group's three demands. Until the government truly make steps towards these demands, the protests will continue. I understand it's annoying and I'm sorry that we have to take disruptive action – but climate change is an emergency and we need to start acting like it is. We have tried and will keep trying less disruptive methods like petitions and contacting MPs, but government isn't responding fast enough and non-violent direct action is proven to bring change. Ghandi and the civil rights movement before us proved that. I hope other Londoners can also understand that we are disrupting the city's traffic for all of our futures. But as a proper Brit, we're sorry for the inconvenience!