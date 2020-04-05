2:40 p.m. — My fiancé tries to plan his escape go on a walk, and I pause a call with one of my staffers to remind him of what my doctor advised. It’s super-annoying, but because I’m recovering from an illness that puts me at higher risk for COVID-19, my doctor doesn’t want him to go into stores without a mask and gloves — and he has to wash his clothes and take a shower whenever he returns. He’s just going to stroll around the neighborhood, but will shower when he’s back to be extra safe. #RealLove