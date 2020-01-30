Here’s What The Change-Makers Of 2016 Have Done With All That Big Activist Energy

The 2016 election made many women, especially privileged ones, who previously had barely waded into politics wake up and realize they needed to participate in political action if they wanted change.They formed thousands of mostly informal groups, some of which are still thriving and some of which have quietly petered out, from crafting clubs that support progressive causes, to pockets of friends who meet once a month to "postcard," which had suddenly become a verb, to digital activist circles that connect through newsletters, zines, and, of course, Twitter. Yes, there were thousands of activists already doing the work who didn't need Trump to realize America is a bundle of systemic issues that will need decades to untangle. But the newly energized political activists, stumbling into consciousness in the early days with their safety pins and pink hats, were about to start the journey for themselves.