Here’s What The Change-Makers Of 2016 Have Done With All That Big Activist Energy

Amy Bettys, co-chair of Women's Health and Reproductive Rights (WHARR) , says her organization went through a similar journey to WTTF, its actions moving from protesting to educating local officials over the years. WHARR is a grassroots group in Brooklyn founded about a week after the 2016 election that works primarily on reproductive rights-related legislation and elections at the state level. Bettys, too, has noticed the change in women's political involvement. "I would say that there's not as much energy out in the streets," Bettys tells Refinery29. "But our activism has become more strategic and sophisticated. Yes, there has been some burnout, but we look at ourselves as a choir. While some are singing their lungs out, others need to take a breath. It's an ebb and flow." Currently, WHARR is working with local and state officials to bring awareness to " fake clinics ," or crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs), in New York state, which have sprung up all over masquerading as legitimate medical facilities but pushing an anti-abortion agenda.