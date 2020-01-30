Born In 2002: 18 First-Time Voters On Going To The Polls In 2020

What issues I care about most: Climate change is rapidly degenerating our atmosphere and nothing is being done about it. We need to stop using fossil fuels, immediately. Poverty is another important issue. Living in California is expensive and, as a result, there is a large homeless population. So many families are barely scraping by because our social safety net is incredibly weak. There should not be mega-billionaires while people are on the street starving. It’s villainous. And of course, student loan debt. As a senior in high school, I have to find ways to pay for college, and I am terrified. At the end of this year, I have to sign my life away to capitalism just so I can get an education. Why is the cost of college rising exponentially while the job market for graduates decreases?