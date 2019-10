Gironza’s friend Eli Salazar, 23, who also supported Bernie in 2016, said she was moved after watching Warren in the September 12 Democratic presidential debate . “I think because America has been historically so focused on capitalism and developing that as a nation, her ideals and goals are more practical than Bernie’s are,” she said. “Bernie, I agree with a lot of what he’s saying, but it’s more of an ideal than something that can be put into practice. And I can see, for example, the two-cent rule, it would make a lot of sense to the future of America now, not 10 years from now. Right now, we’re super-divided and this makes sense for a broader audience.” Warren has proposed a two-cent tax on assets over $50 million, with which she says the government could pay for many of her plans, including universal child care and free college tuition.