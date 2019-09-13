All The Key Moments From The 3rd Democratic Presidential Debate

While discussing the potential withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, Warren said the U.S. needs to stop using its military might to address problems that cannot be solved militarily. Sanders went after Biden for voting to authorize the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and pointed out that he is the only candidate onstage to have voted against all of Trump's military budgets. "We don't even know who our enemy is." Buttigieg, the only veteran onstage, accused Trump of using troops as "props." He made a chilling point: "Today, September 12, 2019, means today you could be 18 years old, old enough to serve, and not been alive during 9/11. We have got to put an end to endless war."