What You Need To Know About The 2020 Candidates' Plans To Fight Gun Violence

With today being the fifth annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the first 2020 Democratic presidential debates just around the corner, we wanted to brush up on where the candidates stand on gun reform.
According to research from Everytown for Gun Safety, 100 Americans are killed with guns, and hundreds more are shot and injured, every single day. And the gun suicide rate in America is 10 times greater than in other high-income countries. Gun violence is clearly an epidemic in need of not only our attention but also smart legislation that will prevent additional senseless deaths and mass shootings.
“All of the [Democratic] candidates have been really good on [the gun reform] issue and actually are competing to see who can be the best,” Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action and author of the recently released Fight Like A Mother, told Refinery29. “Some of the candidates have put together very innovative policy platforms on this issue.”
While they all "flunked out" according to their NRA scores — all of them have Fs — we wanted to track the different ways in which the Democratic candidates are distinguishing themselves on the issue. Read about their positions, ahead.
This is a developing story. We will update it with more candidates, and as more information becomes available.