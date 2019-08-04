Among El Paso, TX Shooting Victims Is A 25-Year-Old Woman Who Saved Her Two-Month-Old Son

Among the victims of the mass shooting in the El Paso, TX is a 25-year-old woman named Jordan Anchondo, who died while shielding her two-month-old son from gunfire, the Associated Press reports. Anchondo was a mother of three children.
Anchondo’s sister, Leta Jamrowski, explained that based on the baby’s injuries, authorities determined that Anchondo had thrown herself over his body in order to protect him.
"From the baby's injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him," she told AP in an interview conducted at University Medical Center of El Paso. "So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that's why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life."
Jamrowski is still awaiting information about the injuries of her brother-in-law, Andre Anchondo, who was also in the Walmart with her sister during the attack. Jordan Anchondo is among 20 people were killed in the shooting, while more than two dozen were injured.
In addition to the many wounded Americans, Mexico’s foreign relations secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, said that six Mexicans were also wounded in the shooting. So far only Mario de Alba Montes, 45; Olivia Mariscal Rodríguez, 44; and 10-year-old Erika de Alba Mariscal have been named.
Most of the victims were taken to local hospitals, AP reports. University Medical Center of El Paso spokesperson Ryan Mielke indicated that 13 victims were taken to the hospital for injuries, including one who has died. Mielke also stated that two children were transferred to El Paso Children’s Hospital. Del Sol Medical Center hospital spokesperson Victor Guerrero said that 11 patients are being treated there.
El Paso Mayor Dee Margo immediately reached out to the community after learning of the shooting.
“Adair and I, with the rest of El Paso will pray for our victims and honor their memories together. Our community will not be defined by this senseless act of violence,” said Margo in a tweet.
