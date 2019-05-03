Skip navigation!
Gun Rights
News
How They Talk About School Shootings In Europe
by
Marieke Nijkamp
Florida Wants To Arm Teachers. These Student Activists Aren't Having It.
Natalie Gontcharova
May 3, 2019
US News
Here's How To Help The Survivors Of The Poway Synagogue Shooting
Alexis Reliford
Apr 28, 2019
Politics
New York Man Charged With Threatening To Assault & Murder Ilhan Omar
Sarah Midkiff
Apr 6, 2019
Politics
The NRA Is Protecting Dangerous Men. It's Time To Close The ...
The U.S. House of Representatives voted to renew the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) on Thursday, adding a new provision that closes the "boyfriend
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
After Parkland & Sandy Hook Suicides, The Senate Is Making A Move...
The scene on Tuesday morning more closely resembled a sold-out event than a hearing of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. Starting around 8 a.m.,
by
Natalie Gontcharova
US News
On The Anniversary Of March For Our Lives, A Second Parkland Stud...
One year after March for Our Lives and only a week since recent graduate and Parkland shooting survivor Sydney Aiello died by suicide, another Marjory
by
Sarah Midkiff
Politics
New Zealand Just Banned Military-Style Weapons, Putting The U.S. ...
Less than a week after a white nationalist gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 50 people, Prime Minister Jacinda
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Promises Tougher Gun Laws Within Da...
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that she plans to announce stricter gun laws within the next few days, just days after a white
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Culture
How To Help The Victims Of The Christchurch, New Zealand Shooting
The world is mourning the tragic loss of 50 people and the injury of 50 others in the terrorist attack which targeted two mosques in Christchurch, New
by
Sarah Midkiff
Politics
New Zealand's Gun Laws In Question After Terror Attack
New Zealand's relatively lax gun laws are facing scrutiny after a white nationalist gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, killing at least 49
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
New Hampshire Republicans Wore Pearls To Oppose Gun Bill & Surviv...
New Hampshire Republican lawmakers drew anger on Tuesday when they wore strings of fake pearls to a hearing on a proposed red-flag gun safety law. The
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
House Passes First Major Gun Bill In Over 20 Years
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill on Wednesday requiring background checks on every gun purchase, including at gun shows and on
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
It Started With A Shooting At Their School. But They Know It'...
"I thought I was going to die. As I lay there, I begged God to please make it fast," Aalayah Eastmond, a 17-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
Gun Violence Survivors Attend SOTU As Push For Background Checks ...
If President Trump elevated the art of trolling people with his State of the Union guests, Democrats are practicing the art of wielding their guests as a
by
Natalie Gontcharova
US News
America Is Ignoring The Gun Violence Epidemic Against Women & Not...
At least nine women have been shot to death since Friday in America, many of them by intimate partners and family members. A manhunt concluded in
by
Courtney E. Smith
US News
Louisiana Shooter Kills Ex-Girlfriend & Family, Captured In Virginia
The man accused of perpetrating one of the deadliest incidents of domestic violence in recent history, leaving five dead in a Louisiana shooting, was
by
Anna Millard
Politics
Where Does Kamala Harris Stand On Gun Control?
California Senator Kamala Harris announced she will run for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. She made the
by
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
US News
Utah Lawmakers Introduced A Gun Control Bill In Memory of Lauren ...
A newly elected Utah lawmaker, Andrew Stoddard, believes that every gun owner should be responsible for their firearms and the harm they might inflict,
by
Sarah Midkiff
Politics
Thanks To Trump, I’ve Dimmed My Jewish Pride. No More.
I will admit it now: For most of 2018, I hid my Jewish pride. Two weeks ago, I was at The Wing in New York to see Transparent creator Jill Soloway launch
by
Rachel Sklar
News
Parkland Sparked A Movement — But Will It Get Young People To The...
It was National School Walkout Day on March 14, and Sayer Kirk stood on the front steps of Walter Williams High School in Burlington, North Carolina, to
by
Natalie Gontcharova
US News
Trump Still Stands By Arming People Following Pittsburgh Synagogu...
President Donald Trump indicated on Saturday that the shooting in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh wouldn’t spur any change to existing gun
by
Meagan Fredette
US News
Reminder: Teachers Still Don't Want To Carry Guns
Despite all the talk about arming teachers after the Parkland, FL, mass shooting in February, most educators remain opposed to guns in their classrooms.
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
March For Our Lives Activists Team Up With Charlottesville Studen...
On the surface, Charlottesville, VA, is hopeful. The new mayor, Nikuyah Walker, is a progressive woman of color known for protesting the city's
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
The Las Vegas Shooting Case Is Closed — But Police Didn't De...
After 10 months of investigation attempting to make some sense of what happened last October at the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting, the Las Vegas
by
Sarah Midkiff
News
Eric Church Says The NRA Is To Blame For Las Vegas Shooting
Eric Church is taking a stand against the NRA, one of America's most influential political lobbies. In 2017, Church headlined one evening of the Route 91
by
Courtney E. Smith
News
Meet The Gun-Loving Millennial Woman Who's Allegedly The GOP...
Maria Butina, founder and board member of Russia's Pravo na Oruzhiye gun-rights movement, was arrested and charged on Monday with "work[ing] at the
by
Natalie Gontcharova
TV Shows
How Cardi B Fit Into
Who Is America?
's Most Depress...
While watching Sacha Baron Cohen's new show, I had to hit pause every couple of minutes. The new Showtime series, Who Is America? relies on the exact type
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Buckle Up:
Who Is America?
Is Going To Be The Wildest Ri...
Donald Glover declared “This Is America,” and now comedian Sacha Baron Cohen is asking us to consider “Who is America?” in his new Showtime
by
Meagan Fredette
Politics
What I've Learned As A Teen Gun Reform Activist
Not long after the Parkland shooting, I attended a meeting at my high school in Elmhurst, Illinois to help plan our walkout. My town is pretty
by
Ava Uditsky
TV Shows
Whitney Cummings Opens Up About Being The Liberal Showrunner On <...
Stand-up comedian Whitney Cummings opened up about her role as a showrunner on ABC’s Roseanne reboot in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. News
by
Anna Millard
