Lady Gaga Funds Classroom Projects In Gilroy, Dayton & El Paso After Mass Shootings

“My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve,” Gaga wrote on Facebook. “...In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope.” She goes on to announce that her Born This Way Foundation has partnered with Donors Choose to “fully fund the classroom project needs” in the three cities. According to Gaga, her support will touch the lives of “14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso, and 23 classrooms in Gilroy.”