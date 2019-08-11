Lady Gaga Funds Classroom Projects In Gilroy, Dayton & El Paso After Mass Shootings

Like much of the nation, Lady Gaga is mourning the loss of life from three recent mass shootings in Gilroy, CA; El Paso, TX; and Dayton, OH. And like many of us, Gaga felt a call to action to help those affected by the violence. She has found a way to help people in these areas — specifically, children in schools in each of the three cities.
“My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve,” Gaga wrote on Facebook. “...In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope.” She goes on to announce that her Born This Way Foundation has partnered with Donors Choose to “fully fund the classroom project needs” in the three cities. According to Gaga, her support will touch the lives of “14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso, and 23 classrooms in Gilroy.”
Donors Choose is a platform that allows K-12 public school teachers to request donations to support classroom projects. Donations go directly towards school supplies and resources. On her donation page, Gaga invited her fans to join her with financial gifts of their own. “Please give with me to support teachers as they bring their students dreams to life. Each contribution counts,” she wrote.
Gaga also urged her fans to look after their mental health — and pay attention to loved ones, as well. “If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don’t be scared to ask for help, I beg you. If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it’s ok to not be ok, and listen to them.”
