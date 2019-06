4 Ways To Fight For Gun Reform If You Don't Know Where To Start

If preventing gun violence is a cause you're passionate about, you should contact your representatives and let them know. Remember, they work for you — so don't underestimate the power of pressuring those who hold public office! If you're not sure where to being, here's a handy guide on how to contact your representatives in Congress. But it is equally important that you contact your local and state officials, whose decisions have an immediate impact on your daily life. Go here to find out their contact information.