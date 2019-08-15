Cameron Boyce's Final Project Asks Us To Wield Peace, Not Guns

5 of 21

Photographed by Taryn Dudley @taryndudleyphoto.

"Every time I turn on the news and see something about yet another mass shooting, I feel completely helpless. I think the most rewarding thing is just feeling like at least I’m doing something," says Reynolds. "I can’t just continue to sit around and wait for someone else to start the conversation. Somebody has to, so why not us?"



She adds:



"I absolutely think it is something that young people should be vocal about. We don’t feel safe in our schools, theaters, malls, or really anywhere anymore, and that’s not okay. They’ve started selling bulletproof backpacks. So, for young people to stand up and say that something has to be done is completely fair and necessary in order for change to happen. Gun violence is without a doubt impacting young people, and if an issue is directly affecting you, who better to speak out? You should never be afraid to make yourself heard."