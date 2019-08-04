Story from News

From Trump To 2020 Democratic Candidates, Politicians Respond To The El Paso & Dayton Shootings

Tara Edwards
Photo: John Minchillo/AP.
This weekend, two deadly mass shootings occurred, one in El Paso, TX, and another in Dayton, OH. At a Walmart in El Paso, 20 people were killed and more than two dozen more were injured. Just hours later, nine people were killed and at least 27 were injured in Dayton, near the bar Ned Peppers. Politicians across the U.S. responded to the tragic mass shootings, with most expressing empathy for the victims, and others calling for immediate gun reform.
President Donald Trump offered thoughts and prayers to the victims, and took the time to praise the rapid response of law enforcement. Currently, the shooting in El Paso, is being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism. Trump’s response appears to be a markedly different tone from his comments on the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA.
Vice President Mike Pence also expressed sympathy for the situation.
Ivanka Trump also tweeted condolences, and called for condemnation of the acts.
Former Texas Rep. and El Paso native Beto O'Rourke was among the first of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates on the ground in Texas, where he shared his thoughts.
Former San Antonio mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro also responded to the events, emphasizing that gun reform must be passed.
Numerous other Texas politicians, including Sen. John Cornyn, Gov. Greg Abbott, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, and Attorney General Ken Paxton responded to the shooting.
Ohio politicians, including Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, also weighed in as they woke to the news that a shooting had occurred in their state so soon after the one in Texas.
Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Sens. Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, author Marianne Williamson, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigeig, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and former Vice President Joe Biden, also responded to the two mass shootings, most calling for legislation to be passed quickly in response.
