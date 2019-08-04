From Trump To 2020 Democratic Candidates, Politicians Respond To The El Paso & Dayton Shootings

This weekend, two deadly mass shootings occurred, one in El Paso, TX, and another in Dayton, OH. At a Walmart in El Paso, 20 people were killed and more than two dozen more were injured. Just hours later, nine people were killed and at least 27 were injured in Dayton, near the bar Ned Peppers. Politicians across the U.S. responded to the tragic mass shootings, with most expressing empathy for the victims, and others calling for immediate gun reform.
President Donald Trump offered thoughts and prayers to the victims, and took the time to praise the rapid response of law enforcement. Currently, the shooting in El Paso, is being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism. Trump’s response appears to be a markedly different tone from his comments on the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA.
....Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019
God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019
The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019
Vice President Mike Pence also expressed sympathy for the situation.
We mourn with those who lost loved ones in El Paso and Dayton & are praying for the injured and the families. There is no place in America for acts of violence, hatred and racism. We condemn these evil acts & stand with the people of Texas and Ohio. May God bless you all.— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 4, 2019
Ivanka Trump also tweeted condolences, and called for condemnation of the acts.
As our nation mourns the senseless loss of life in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and prays for the victims and their loved ones, we must also raise our voices in rejection of these heinous and cowardly acts of hate, terror and violence.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 4, 2019
Former Texas Rep. and El Paso native Beto O'Rourke was among the first of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates on the ground in Texas, where he shared his thoughts.
El Paso is one of the strongest communities on the planet. Everyone donating blood, bringing food to University Medical Center, & rallying for those families makes me so inspired—and they've got to compel us to do everything possible to make sure this does not continue to happen. pic.twitter.com/cngOIlkz7O— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 4, 2019
Former San Antonio mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro also responded to the events, emphasizing that gun reform must be passed.
We can’t forget that those 29 were not the only ones killed or wounded by a gun this weekend.— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 4, 2019
A shooter in Chicago wounded 7.
8,734 people have been killed by guns this year. Over 17,000 injured.
There have been more mass shootings than days this year.
We need #GunReformNow
Numerous other Texas politicians, including Sen. John Cornyn, Gov. Greg Abbott, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, and Attorney General Ken Paxton responded to the shooting.
Adair and I, with the rest of El Paso will pray for our victims and honor their memories together. Our community will not be defined by this senseless act of violence. #ElPasoStrong #MayorMargo https://t.co/S0Lh6fonIv— Mayor Dee Margo (@mayor_margo) August 4, 2019
Violence against another human being because of their ethnicity is one of the most disgusting forms of evil that exists. It must be rooted out, white supremacy has no place in this world.— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 4, 2019
More food and water for families than can be consumed.— Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 4, 2019
Lines stretching around the buildings in order to donate blood.
This is El Paso.
No one can shatter the generous spirit and beauty of this community.
Hate doesn’t divide El Paso. It unites us against it. https://t.co/inRQJKAIMX
Now in the beautiful city of El Paso.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 3, 2019
Texans grieve today for the people of this wonderful place.
We unite in support of all the victims.
We thank First Responders for their swift action.
We ask God to bind up the wounds of all who’ve been harmed. pic.twitter.com/2l8jDPHbe1
Our hearts go out to the families of those killed and injured in El Paso today. We stand with all El Pasoans in the face of this senseless violence, and thank the brave @eppolice officers & first responders. I stand ready to help @ElPasoTXGov and @Mayor_Margo any way I can.— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 3, 2019
As tragic news is reported from El Paso, please know that my office will give full support to federal, state, and local law enforcement who are on the scene. Our deepest sympathies and prayers extend to all who have been impacted by this tragedy.— Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 3, 2019
My heart is heavy for the victims of today’s shooting, their loved ones and the El Paso community. Grateful for the efforts of our first responders. As we wait to learn more, please stay safe, avoid the Cielo Vista area and follow @EPPOLICE for updates.— Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) August 3, 2019
We must condemn in the strongest terms any such acts of hatred, violence and terrorism. I thank all first responders and law enforcement involved for their bravery as investigations continue.— John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) August 4, 2019
We grieve today for El Paso & those who lost their lives to senseless gun violence. We are grateful for the heroic first responders, but 15th District of Texas mourns for the victims, their families & those affected by this mass shooting. I will continue to monitor the situation.— Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) August 3, 2019
Ohio politicians, including Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, also weighed in as they woke to the news that a shooting had occurred in their state so soon after the one in Texas.
As Ohio wakes up this morning to the news of this horrific attack, Connie and I are filled with sadness for the victims and their families and gratitude for the police officers who responded to the scene and the medical professionals caring for the injured.— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 4, 2019
I’m heartbroken. Thank you to our first responders for all that you’ve done. We will share updates as we have more information.— Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 4, 2019
Our heart and prayers go out to the victims and their families. God bless the First Responders who saved lives. Please keep Dayton in your thoughts and prayers.— Phil Plummer for State Rep. (@PhilPlummerOH40) August 4, 2019
I went to bed with a heavy heart because of #ElPaso and woke up to the tragic news from #Dayton. These senseless acts of violence must stop.— Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 4, 2019
Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Sens. Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, author Marianne Williamson, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigeig, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and former Vice President Joe Biden, also responded to the two mass shootings, most calling for legislation to be passed quickly in response.
According to authorities, 9 people were killed and 26 were injured in the Dayton shooting. It lasted less than a minute.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 4, 2019
Less than a minute.
We cannot remain idle and allow this level of carnage to ravage our communities. We need courage. We need to act.
Not even 24 hours later and there’s another mass shooting. Gun violence in America is a public health epidemic—yet we have done almost nothing to address it.— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 4, 2019
To the victims and their loved ones in Dayton: My heart is with you.
This. Must. Stop. https://t.co/YkKUQP4JwA
Tonight I’m heartsick for El Paso & I’m once again disgusted by the GOP leadership in Washington. Americans shouldn’t have to live in fear that if they go to Walmart, or a festival, or school, or just walk down the street that they won’t make it home alive. This has to stop.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 3, 2019
Mitch McConnell should bring the Senate back into session immediately to pass HR 8, the gun safety bill that has already passed the House. That's a first step to addressing our serious gun violence epidemic.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 4, 2019
Enough. We need to end this national nightmare. Praying for everyone affected by this unspeakable tragedy, and for our country to find the moral courage to take action to end this carnage. https://t.co/vqTMSlbR8j— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 3, 2019
My heart breaks for El Paso and those killed and injured by another mass shooting. This can’t keep happening. It just can’t. Every day Congress refuses to act and pass gun laws is a horrible omission of responsibility. This is a tragedy.— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 3, 2019
We must outlaw all assault style weapons for civilian use. Even then, there will still be millions of them on the street. Next we need to outlaw the manufacture and sale of the bullets that they carry.— Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 3, 2019
Our country is under attack from white nationalist terrorism, inspiring murder on our soil and abetted by weak gun laws. If we are serious about national security, we must summon the courage to name and defeat this evil.— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 3, 2019
Sending all of our love and strength to the people of El Paso during this terrible tragedy. Thank you to the brave first responders, putting their lives on the line to prevent more from being killed. We can and must come together to prevent these senseless shootings.— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) August 3, 2019
At least 29 lives stolen, families broken, communities shattered in El Paso and Dayton within 13 hours. Dozens more wounded. Between those two mass shootings, dozens more were killed and injured by gun violence that didn't make national headlines.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2019
